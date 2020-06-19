Creative Communities Grants Offer Boost For Grassroots Arts

Local creative projects have been given a boost with the awarding of Creative Communities Scheme funding grants.

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has awarded $23,000 to 13 diverse creative projects from across Kāpiti. Successful projects included a jazz music festival, a Māori arts and cultural programme collaboration for Matariki, classical music concerts and workshops, pottery and arts and crafts courses, and a fashion catwalk presentation in dance.

The Creative Communities Scheme is funded by Creative New Zealand and Council to support and increase participation in local arts and culture at a grassroots level. Funds are distributed locally twice a year.

Kāpiti Coast District Councillor and chair of the Grants Allocation Committee, Jackie Elliott, says it is great to see new projects on the horizon.

“A vibrant cultural life is crucial for any community at any time, but it’s especially good to support these projects right now as we navigate our way through our new and uncertain normal,” Ms Elliott says.

“The projects funded in this round will provide opportunities for many in the community, whether as participants in learning opportunities or as audiences.

“We have a lot of talent in Kāpiti and it is wonderful to help support our creatives bring the arts to life.”

Previous projects to receive funding include the Look Both Ways jazz band schools tour, Whakaaro Whakairo Sculpture symposium, and the Gorge Café mural by Theo Arraj.

The projects were selected on the three funding criteria set by Creative New Zealand:

· Access and Participation - creating opportunities for local communities to engage with and participate in local arts activities;

· Diversity - supporting diverse arts and cultural traditions of our local communities, to enrich cultural diversity; and

· Young people - enabling and encouraging young people under 18 years to engage with and actively participate in the arts.

The next funding round will open later this year.

The recipients in the funding round were:

· Kāpiti Coast Photographic Society for their Photographic Exhibition Through the Photographer's Eye

· Music Festivals and Events NZ Board for Jazz in the Gardens

· Island Custom for their Tongan Ngatu Learning Space workshop

· Te Ara Korowai for The Art Room arts and crafts workshop programme

· Kāpiti Concert Orchestra for their Classical concert performance

· Otaki Pottery Club for their workshops, Young people's clay workshops and Creating with Clay

· Kapiti Women's Health Collective for their "Have a go" Arts Programme

· Crow's Feet Dance Collective for Fashionistas dance performance

· The Mahara Gallery Trust for their Toi Whakaraakai, Ngaa Aho o te Whenua Matariki programme

· Kāpiti Youth Orchestra for their KYO-WYS Combined Workshop 2020

· Mukume Taiko Drummers for their Mukume Drummers workshop

· Mulled Wine Concerts for their Mulled Wine Concerts June 21 and July 26

