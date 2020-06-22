Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Drought-breaker A Relief, Yet Critical Feed Deficit Remains

Monday, 22 June 2020, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Rainfall over the weekend has signalled the end of the meteorological drought across parts of Hawke’s Bay to the relief of farmers, yet there remains a critical feed deficit.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council air quality scientist Dr Kathleen Kozyniak says the rain is welcome and putting the region back on track.

“We’ve had a solid amount of rain over the past week. Up to 200mm in the western ranges and 25-40mm on the Ruataniwha and Heretaunga Plains so rainfall totals are looking a lot healthier,” says Dr Kozyniak.

“We’re now heading into above normal rainfall territory for our June totals, and the Kaweka and Ruahine ranges have hit that mark. The only area of the region that is still below normal is northern Hawke’s Bay. Soil moisture has recovered well and in most places is above median levels and hit field capacity.”

“River flows are back to normal and we’ll know later on whether groundwater levels have come back to normal levels for the time of year. Winter recharge of our aquifers is important to set us up for spring and summer.”

If the aquifers are around normal we’ll be satisfied though we haven’t caught up in terms of annual rainfall for the July to June year, sitting at about 70% currently, she said.

“We’re getting a series of lows tracking across northern NZ which is keeping an easterly flow over Hawke’s Bay and we can expect modest amounts of rain later this week.”

Rural Advisory Group co-chair Lochie MacGillivray says the recent rainfall is good for farmers across the region who have experienced a particularly prolonged drought.

“As the weather has been both consistent and mild it will generate higher than average pasture growth,” says Mr MacGillivray. “The consequence of this will be a boost in helping our farmers ability to navigate through this winter.

“While this rain has been marvellous, for many it has come too late in the season and the impacts of the drought will remain for some time. Many farms will be still facing a significant feed deficit even with this higher than normal pasture growth.”

Farmers who feel that they are in this feed deficit position are encouraged to ring the Beef & Lamb feed budget support number on 0800 23 33 52.

Farmers can find out about the advice and support on offer on the Regional Council’s drought hub.

To apply for the Hawke’s Bay Drought Relief Fund to help with transporting feed to the farm, go to the application form for the drought relief fund.

People can call the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council on 0800 108 838 for more information about the drought relief fund.

The Rural Advisory Group are raising funds to support the transportation of feed to farmers, you can support our farming community with our givealittle appeal.

Find out more about the support available

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hawke's Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Trump Is Unlikely To Get Re-elected

If anything the Covid-19 outbreaks occurring this week in and around Melbourne are a timely reminder of the bullet we dodged by not having a National government in power here. Ever since the onset of the pandemic, National has urged the Ardern government to ease the restrictions on business, and to follow the lead set by Australia, since this approach would – allegedly - limit the damage to our economy, and to the firms in the front line... More>>

 

PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

ALSO:

National: Todd Muller Outlines National’s First Term Priorities

Creating tens of thousands of new full-time jobs and building a better economy than before the Covid-19 crisis will be National’s top priorities in its first term, Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller told his home community of Te Puna today. In ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On level One, And Living With Predatory Markets


Welcome to Level One, earthlings. This is the new normality while the virus still roams beyond the border walls. Those borders will remain closed and guarded by quarantine for any entrants from outside, and while the Transtasman bubble remains an idea that the Australians have yet to sign off. Although some firms in the tourism sector still don’t seem to have grasped the fact, our government can’t unilaterally create a Transtasman bubble, or declare when it will come into existence. We need Canberra to agree, and to prioritise it... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Armed Response Teams Will Not Continue

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has today announced that Armed Response Teams (ARTs) will not be part of the New Zealand policing model in the future. The decision not to roll-out ARTs following the six-month trial (which finished in April) has ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into gear

The Green Party is pleased to reveal its candidate list for the upcoming election. With a mix of familiar faces and fresh new talent, this exceptional group of candidates are ready to lead the Greens back into Government. Using the most democratic list ... More>>

ALSO:

  • National - Tania Tapsell National’s New Candidate For East Coast
  • ACT - ACT Announces First 49 Candidates From Small Business, Farming, Law And Engineering
  • Greg O'Connor - Greg O’Connor Confirmed As Labour Party Candidate For The Ōhāriu Electorate At 2020 General Election


    • Green Party: Statement On The Death Of George Floyd

    “Today and every day we stand in solidarity with George Floyd’s family, friends and community who feel pain and fear about his untimely death at the hands of Minneapolis police”, said Green Party Co-leader and Māori Development spokesperson Marama ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Megan Woods On Beefing Up Border Controls: 'We Are Determined To Make This Work'

    Megan Woods has vowed there will be 'robust systems' in place to ensure the managed isolation and quarantine of returning New Zealanders, and there will be consequences for people who break those rules. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Making Damage Control Your Top Priority

    Surely, the only thing worse than making a serious mistake is to then try and minimise its implications – especially when the efforts at damage control seem highly likely to get shot to pieces. Yet somewhat incredibly, Health Ministry director-general ... More>>

    Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks

    New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation

    The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ: Two new cases leaving isolation 'an unacceptable failure of the system' - Ardern

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the incident that saw two new Covid-19 cases leaving isolation "should never have happened and cannot be repeated".
    Speaking to media to address actions taken by the government in response to two new Covid-19 cases announced yesterday, Ardern said the case represented "an unacceptable failure of the system"... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: Prime Minister’s Press Conference June 15 2020 - Fast Track Consent Process

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined plans to fast track consents for some infrastructure work today. Speaking at the post-Cabinet Press conference, Arden said 11 infrastructure projects will be fast-tracked under a new law to help rebuild the economy after the ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed

    Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Scoop Team: PM’s Press Conference – The Move To Level One

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said New Zealand will move to covid-19 level one restrictions from midnight tonight. Cabinet’s decision follows the Ministry of Health saying there were no active cases in the country and there had been no new ... More>>

    ALSO:


    The Dig: Steady State Economics: We’ve Got Some (systems) Thinking To Do

    In this time of impending economic and ecological crises, we urgently need to aim for a sustainable or ‘steady state’ economy. In order to get there, we will need to adopt a ‘systems-thinking’ outlook taking into account the interconnections of our complex world.

    In short, we’ve got some systems thinking to do... More>>

    ALSO:


    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     