Caution Advised As Slips Reported
Friday, 26 June 2020, 8:31 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Heavy rain has caused multiple slips across the region
overnight and road closures are in place.
Downer crews
have been dispatched to a number of locations including
Tauwhareparae Road, Ngakoroa Road, Mata Road, Tiniroto Road
and Cave Roads.
Extreme caution is advised as the rain
continues and reports of slips and road closures are
confirmed.
For regular status updates, see www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information.
