Repair Work Underway, Roads Remain Closed
Contractors are hard at work to reopen roads across the region after heavy rain caused slips and flooding.
Tiniroto Road, Cave Road and East Cape Road have now been cleared of debris and reopened.
Mata Road remains closed and Tauwhareparae Road is open only to four wheel drive vehicles.
New reports of slips and washouts have also been received on Ihungia Road, Horehore Road, Lottin Point Road, Waiomatatini Road, among others.
Extreme caution is advised as the rain continues and reports of slips and road closures are confirmed.
For regular status updates, see www.gdc.govt.nz/road-information.