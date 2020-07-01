Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plastic Free July Highlights The Solution To Pollution

Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 9:13 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council is once again proud to be joining the global movement by supporting events, activities and initiatives this Plastic Free July – being part of the solution, not the problem.

There’ll be videos, handy hints, prize giveaways, useful links, stories, community events and initiatives all related to different themes highlighting the issues single-use plastics have on our environment.

There have been some significant changes in the past few years led by Wellington City Council, including campaigns to get rid of single-use plastic bags and plastic straws – but there’s always room for so much more, says Councillor Laurie Foon, Waste Minimisation Portfolio Lead.

“Plastic Free July is a good time to showcase all the alternatives to single-use plastics – whether it be reusable coffee cups or drink bottles, byo containers, buying in bulk, or trying out the many refill grocery options that are popping up in stores around the city. These are just a few examples that are good for the planet – and for the wallet.

“We’ve just announced that we will no longer be collecting plastic items numbered 3, 4, 6 and 7 in our kerbside collections from Monday 20 July as there’s no viable market for it – so we need to work collectively to influence manufacturers to rethink their packaging options. This move is aligning with many other New Zealand Councils and the global movement toward a consistency in the plastics we do use.”

For many years, Wellington City Council has advocated for a reduction in single-use plastics and supported sustainable organisations through its funding programme, including Round the Bays 2020 replacing 14,000 single-use plastic bottles with reusable Globelet cups thanks to the Waste Minimisation Seed Fund.

A few small changes in everyone’s lifestyle can make a significant difference in reducing plastic use, and Plastic Free July provides all sorts of resources, information and data to help make that happen, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“People changed their behaviour almost overnight when single-use plastic bags were banned from supermarkets, so we know consumers can adapt quickly when they need to.

“We are working closely with Central Government, retailers and businesses to address this issue of single-use plastics and non-recyclables – but we need Wellingtonians to do their bit too.”

Community Centres and Wellington Libraries will be putting on events and activities related to Plastic Free July, and we’re encouraging Wellingtonians to get involved.

Wellington City Council’s themes for Plastic Free July 2020 are:

· Week 1 | 29 June – 5 July: Introduction to Plastic Free July

· Week 2 | 6 – 12 July: Living plastic free, groceries and bathroom

· Week 3 | 13 – 19 July: Low waste parenting

· Week 4 | 20 – 26 July: Recycling week

· Week 5 | 27 – 31 July: Inspiration week

Other initiatives Council is supporting throughout Plastic Free July include:

· Regular competitions on Council’s Facebook page and other channels, with prize packs for plastic free related challenges, plus videos, activities, resources and handy hints

· On-going support and funding for waste minimisation and environmental groups and initiatives like zero carbon challenge winner Reusabowl, Again Again, RefillNZ, and Sustainable Coastlines

· A Plastic Free July page on the Council website with tips on how to reduce plastic and where to go for more information: wellington.govt.nz/plasticfreejuly

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Attack Isn’t Our Best Means Of Cyber-Defence

This morning’s news that the SIS engaged in attacks on the Indian High Commission and Embassy of Iran during the late 1980s/early 1990s should come as no surprise. Down the years, there’s been an Orwellian tendency to depict the role of our spy agencies as re-active, and being all about the provision of “defence” and “security” here at home. In reality, that’s not what they’re about. Regularly, our membership of the Five Eyes alliance has seen our spy agencies act as willing guns for hire for whatever contract work that MI6 or the CIA may have in mind... More>>



     
     

    Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

    The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

    ALSO:


    Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

    Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

    ALSO:

    Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

    Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Statement: Shooting In Massey

    The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>

    ALSO:

    Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

    Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System

    The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>

    ALSO:

    Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

    Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

    Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

    A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

    A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

    ALSO:

    Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

    ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

    ALSO:

    PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing

    The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>

    ALSO:

    Int'l Trade: New Zealand To Host Virtual APEC In 2021

    Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker announced today that New Zealand’s hosting of APEC in 2021 will go ahead using virtual digital platforms. Mr Peters said the global disruption caused by COVID-19, ... More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    person_add Join ScoopCitizen
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     


     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     