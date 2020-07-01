Arrest Made Following Assault In Whangārei

Police investigating after a woman was reportedly assaulted at a reserve at the Onerahi Lookout in Whangārei last month have made an arrest.

On June 15, a woman was allegedly grabbed and assaulted before she managed to hide in bush and alert a nearby resident for help.

Today, Police carried out a number of a search warrants in the Whangārei area in relation to the investigation and arrested a 45-year-old man.

The man faces multiple charges including kidnapping, assault with intent to injure, threatening to kill and impedes breathing.

The man is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court tomorrow morning.

Detective Sergeant Dave Hamilton says he hopes the arrest will provide some reassurance to the local community.

As the matter is now before the court, Police cannot comment further.

