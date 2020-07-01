Arrest Made Following Assault In Whangārei
Wednesday, 1 July 2020, 3:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating after a woman was reportedly
assaulted at a reserve at the Onerahi Lookout in Whangārei
last month have made an arrest.
On June 15, a woman
was allegedly grabbed and assaulted before she managed to
hide in bush and alert a nearby resident for
help.
Today, Police carried out a number of a search
warrants in the Whangārei area in relation to the
investigation and arrested a 45-year-old man.
The man
faces multiple charges including kidnapping, assault with
intent to injure, threatening to kill and impedes
breathing.
The man is due to appear in the Whangārei
District Court tomorrow morning.
Detective Sergeant
Dave Hamilton says he hopes the arrest will provide some
reassurance to the local community.
As the matter is
now before the court, Police cannot comment
further.
