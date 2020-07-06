Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

EDS Files Proceedings Against New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Ltd

Monday, 6 July 2020, 8:13 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

Mataura River rips past the former Mataura paper mill. Photo: Otago Daily Times

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is filing Declaration Proceedings in the Environment Court today (Monday) concerning the storage of ouvea premix at sites on Kana Street, Mataura, Southland. The Mataura sites were nearly inundated with floodwaters in February sparking a civil defence emergency.

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited’s (NZAS) aluminium processing produces a by-product called dross. Dross can be subjected to an aluminium recovery and recycling process. One of the outputs of that process is ouvea premix. It has potential use in fertiliser manufacturing and steel production.

“We are concerned that if the stored ouvea premix gets wet, it produces ammonia gas which is toxic to humans. It can also harm aquatic life. There are residences nearby as well as a Te Kohanga Reo child care centre,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“It’s our contention that NZAS is responsible for the material and should be taking immediate steps to remove it promptly to a safe site.

“NZAS is owned by Rio Tinto (80%) and Sumitomo Chemical Company (20%). Rio Tinto does not have a good environmental track-record offshore, having recently destroyed a 45,000-year old Aboriginal cultural site in the Pilbara region in Western Australia. We wish to see a more responsible approach from NZAS to avoid adverse environmental impacts in this country.

“The backstory to this matter is complex, with NZAS having contracted out processing and recycling of the ouvea premix to a company that went into liquidation. Our Declaration Proceedings ask the Environment Court to rule on whether NZAS can contract itself out of legal responsibilities to avoid, remedy or mitigate adverse effects (or potential adverse effects) under the Resource Management Act.

“The EDS proceedings are supported by affidavits that track the history of the matter and provide expert evidence on hydrology and chemistry. Our concern is that another flood event could inundate the warehouse storage facilities.

“If the ouvea premix gets wet, it could release ammonia gas at concentrations that could harm people. Whilst such an event is a low probability, it could have serious consequences. The timeframe for removal of the material, which is vague and uncertain, seems excessive given those risks.

“EDS is filing its proceedings in the Environment Court in Christchurch today. Barrister Rob Enright is acting. Donations to support this case would be very welcome and can be made here ,” Mr Taylor concluded.

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Clark Exit, Convention Centres, And The Killing Of Hachalu Hundessa


Goodbye, David Clark. In the end, the outgoing Health Minister decided that in the midst of a pandemic the best thing he could do for New Zealand would be to no longer be there – given that being there had involved hiving off on his mountain bike during a lockdown, and throwing the country’s most beloved Health bureaucrat under a bus. As Clark indicated so memorably at last week’s press conference, when it comes to managing public health risks at the border the buck stops with…that guy over there! In the aftermath of that debacle, Clark reached the same conclusion the nation had reached some time ago, that leadership just wasn’t his thing. Once again, he got on his bike.... More>>
 

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

ALSO:

Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety

Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Labour Will Extend Loan Scheme 'lifeline' For Small Business

Labour has announced its plans to extend the Small Business Loan Cashflow Scheme and spend $162 million on a waterway clean-up package. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Details Of Active Covid-19 Cases Leaked In Privacy Breach

The State Services Commission has been called in to make sure a 'thorough investigation' is held. More>>

ALSO:

Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 