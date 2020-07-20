Renwick Streets Set To Become More People-friendly

Marlborough District Council has been successful in securing $195,000 in funding from the Government’s Innovating Streets for People programme, to invest in Renwick.

The nationwide programme focuses on trial projects that make it easier for people to actively move around their local area in ways that strengthen community connections, provide health and wellbeing benefits and improves the environment.

The local funding, recently confirmed by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, will be used to improve Havelock Street in Renwick, focussing on the key intersections with Inkerman, Uxbridge and Alma Streets and State Highway 6, and the link along Uxbridge Street to the sports field and new Village Green.

The programme builds on the Council’s Small Townships Programme and works on the principles of co-design with schools, businesses and local communities, which are integral to the overall success of the project.

The opportunity to trial options to improve cycling and walking will help the community and Council gain a much deeper understanding of how the streets can be improved for a broad range of people, and experience what the best permanent changes could be.

Wairau-Awatere Ward Councillor Cynthia Brooks says the local community is excited to receive this funding and be part of the programme.

“Havelock Street was identified as a key walking and cycling route by our local community a couple of years ago through the Smart + Connected process. Since then we have continued to discuss ideas for improvements and creating a friendly, connected and inclusive community.”

“Many children use Havelock Street to get to and from school but currently it has many intersections, limited walking access and no cycling facilities, so this programme is particularly timely,” Councillor Brooks said.

Renwick Smart + Connected Chair Joe Keighley said the Bike Walk Renwick group is working with Council to develop links for locals to access the developing Renwick vineyard trails network.

“This will all work towards the Renwick Smart + Connected and the Renwick community’s ‘Heart of the Wine Country’ vision,” Mr Keighley said.

“It will form part of a network of safer streets that link Renwick’s school, sports field, shops, business and the community to each other,” he said.

The programme will kick off in September and everyone will have the chance to get involved in designing and testing potential improvements to walking and cycling in Renwick.

If you would like to register your interest, please email adi.james@marlborough.govt.nz

