Update: Light Aircraft Crash, Mackenzie, South Canterbury
Saturday, 25 July 2020, 10:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a microlight plane crash in
rural Canterbury.
They were the aircraft's sole
occupant.
Shortly after 5pm the plane was reported
crashed near the southeast end of the Pukaki spillway, east
of Twizel.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
incident are
ongoing.
