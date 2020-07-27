Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Vegetarian Society Encourages Kids To Be Kind To Animals

Monday, 27 July 2020, 8:38 am
Press Release: NZ Vegetarian Society

Students have two weeks to enter the 2020 Think Kind Student Competition. The annual competition, which is run by the NZ Vegetarian Society, aims to inspire kindness to animals. It is open to all primary, intermediate, and secondary-aged students.

Students can use their unique talents to help the animals by:

  • writing something (like a poem)
  • drawing something (like a poster)
  • creating something (like a short film)
  • starting something (like a petition)

The competition encourages Kiwi kids to identify and develop skills that can be used to help others. Last year’s winner ran a beach clean-up, which saw 200kg of rubbish removed from Tahunanui beach - making it a much better place for the animals who live on the beach and in the water!

Think Kind is a fun way for students to:

  • learn about the food they eat and the impact of their choices
  • gain skills in research, media, or leadership
  • win great prizes for themselves and their school

NZ Vegetarian Society spokesperson Philip McKibbin has a few tips for students. He encourages them to make sure their entries relate to kindness to animals: "Think about the animals who share our country - some of them are on farms, others are used in lab experiments, some are kept as pets, and there are many more. What can we do to make life better for these animals? And how can you help?"

Mr McKibbin also encourages students to think outside the box, "The best projects are often the ones that surprise the judges. We’ve had hip-hop videos, Scratch coding projects, and reports about community activities! If you can write or draw, that’s great - you could write an essay or a poem, or create a poster. The animals need you, and every single one of us has something to offer."

Every student who enters will receive a certificate, and every project will get a prize. The overall winner will be determined by a people’s choice vote, and will be announced on 1st October, World Vegetarian Day. The entry that wins the People’s Choice Award will receive $1,000 for their school.

Sponsors include Linda McCartney, Hell Pizza, New Way, Trade Aid, Proper Crisps, GoodnessMe, Heritage Hotel Auckland, Terra Nut Cheese, and IsoCream.

Go to www.vegetarian.org.nz for guidelines, inspiration, and free activities. Students must submit their entries online by 10 August. If they have any questions, they can contact info@vegetarian.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ Vegetarian Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Using The Army To Soak Up The Covid Unemployed


Once the government’s wage subsidies run out and the Covid job losses really kick in, there could – conceivably – be a role for the armed forces in soaking up some of the unemployed, especially among Māori. Here, and in other countries, the armed forces and Police have long been a magnet for jobseekers during economic hard times. “The NZ Army is the NZ’s largest single employer of Māori,” Victoria University academic Dr Maria Bargh wrote (p5) in her 2016 book A Hidden Economy, “with approximately 22% of all personnel being Māori.” Other figures currently put that figure closer to 16% but, either way, it is significant... More>>

 

Urban Development: New Rules To Help Our Cities Grow Up And Out

New rules to help our fastest growing cities make room for their rising populations has today been released by Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford and Environment Minister David Parker. Phil Twyford said poor quality and restrictive planning has ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why High Taxes And Austerity Shouldn’t Ruin The Covid Recovery

Even before you factor in the tendency of National’s caucus to self-implode , Judith Collins should have her work cut out. Somehow, she has to convince the voting public that the world’s most effectively managed response to the Covid-19 crisis ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: National MP Andrew Falloon Quits Politics Amid Indecent Image Allegations

National MP Andrew Falloon quits politics, effective immediately, after it was revealed he allegedly sent indecent images to more than one woman. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On Iain Lees-Galloway

This morning I am announcing that I have dismissed Minister Iain Lees Galloway as a Minister. Yesterday afternoon the leader of the opposition advised me of an email she had received that related to Iain Lees Galloway. She conveyed to me that she ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Winston Peters' Friends Went To Antarctica On Taxpayer

The foreign minister directed Antarctica New Zealand to give two highly-prized spots on a trip to the continent to two women closely linked to one of South East Asia's richest families. More>>

ALSO:

Health Policy: National To Charge For Quarantine

Everyone entering New Zealand from 11.59pm on 3 October 2020 will be charged a fee to partially meet the costs of their quarantine under a National Government, National’s Covid-19 Border Response spokesman Gerry Brownlee says. “Currently taxpayers are ... More>>

ALSO:


David Seymour: ACT Leader's Address To Election Campaign Launch - ASB Waterfront Theatre, 12 July 2020

Introduction Thank you very much. Elections in New Zealand – like everywhere - are a very special tradition, because they are driven by you. They’re an opportunity to change your future. If you think about it, the Government doesn’t do much. It ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 