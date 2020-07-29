One Person Has Died, Another Seriously Injured In Single Vehicle Crash - SH 1, Okaihau - Northland

Police are in attendance at single vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Okaihau which occurred at around 6.44am.

The vehicle involved has reportedly crashed into a ditch.

Sadly, one person has died at the scene while another has sustained serious injuries.

The injured occupant is being airlifted to hospital.

State Highway 1 is currently closed between Wehirua Road and Waiare Road with diversions being put in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene and a Police investigation will follow into the circumstances of the crash.

