Diversions In Place Following Fatal Crash - Update: Crash, State Highway 2 Near Takapau - Eastern

Diversions In Place Following Fatal Crash - Update: Crash, State Highway 2 Near Takapau

One person has died following a crash on State Highway 2 near Takapau in Central Hawke's Bay.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred at 5.55pm.

A second person was seriously injured and has been transported to hospital by helicopter.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and diversions are in place.

