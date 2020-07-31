Missing Person - Nelson

Tasman Police are appealing for any sightings of Stephen Rainbird, 56, who was overdue from a tramping trip.

Mr Rainbird who left on 25 July for his tramp in the Cobb Valley was due from his trip on Wednesday 29 July.

Police would also like to speak to a person named Harley who may have been the last person to have had contact with Mr Rainbird.

Harley is said to have a German accent and he drives a white-coloured camper van.

Police have concerns for Mr Rainbird's welfare and want to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

He is approximately 185cms tall and is described as slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 – quoting file number 200731/2933.

