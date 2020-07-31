Appeal For Information Following Robbery In Naenae
Police were called to a report of a robbery on Horlor Street, Naenae, about 7:10pm last night.
A man had entered a bar armed with a firearm and threatened staff, before taking cash from the premises.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police made enquiries in the area but were unable to locate the offender.
A scene examination is ongoing today.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious and has not yet spoken with Police is asked to call on 105 and quote file number 200730/0281.
Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.