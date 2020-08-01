Northland And Randwick Roads Closed - Road Closures - Northland - Wellington
Saturday, 1 August 2020, 5:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently assisting Fire and Emergency NZ at
the scene of a building fire on Northland Road,
Northland.
There have been no reports of any injuries,
however a section of Northland Road and Randwick Road will
be closed for approximately an hour.
Motorists are
advised to avoid the area if
possible.
