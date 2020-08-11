Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Whangamata Community Board Allocates Community Grants

Tuesday, 11 August 2020, 7:01 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Whangamata Community Board allocated nearly $37,000 in community board grants at its meeting today.

“We received applications totalling more than $103,000 but only have $37,000 to allocate,” says Ken Coulam, Whangamata Community Board Chair.

“All the applications were worthy, but we can’t meet most of them, either partly or fully, unfortunately,” Mr Coulam says. “But we’re confident the grants we’ve allocated will be put to good use in the community.”

The funding allocated was:

Whangamata Menzshed - Purchase of laptop and printer - $1,200

Whangamata Surf Life Saving Club - Purchase of rescue tubes $750

Onemana Surf Life Saving Club - Replace first aid and rescue equipment - $1,500

Arts Collective Whangamata - To manufacture 20 portable display stand trestles - $3,000

Whangamata Police Blue Light - Skateboard competition and Life Skills Camp - $1,800

Whangamata Combined Sports Club - Installation of heating and cooling systems - $800

Whangamata Harbour Care - Maintenance of traps, bait costs and purchase of new humane traps. GPS tracing stations. Education programmes - $5,500

Wellness Whangamata - Full day event to raise awareness of local services available and support network for mental health awareness - $1,400

Whangamata Community Gardens - Irrigation for 6 raised garden beds - $1,800

Whangamata Community Patrol - Hi-vis vests - $500

Whangamata Lions Club - Annual Santa parade $1,050

Opoutere Ratepayers & Residents Assn - Pest eradication traps - $1,500

Whangamata Multi-Sport Club Inc. - Signage, advertising and updating website $3,000

Enterprise Whangamata Ltd - Funding support for entertainment, buskers, media, advertising, hireage of sound equipment for event - $3,000

Whangamata Scout Group - Hall lease, badges, shirts, scarves $600

Onemana Residents & Community Assn. - Public Liability Insurance - $1,819

Onemana Residents & Community Assn. - Defibrillator Insurance - $209

Whangamata Playcentre - First Aid certificates for parents - $1000

Ella Williams Trust - Assistance towards the cost of sporting equipment and professional coaching - $1,400

Whangamata Boardriders Club - Sound System and beach flags - $2,000

Whangamata RSA - Children’s Halloween Event - $1,000

Whangamata Golf Club - Refurbishment of public toilet at Achilles Avenue Golf Course - $1,100

Whangamata Croquet Club - Croquet green maintenance - $1,000

Total allocated: $36,928

Also at the meeting:

Public Forum:

  • A Tui Road resident requested a footpath be built on the road.
  • The Opoutere Residents and Ratepayers Association suggested a new approach to signage at the approach to the wildlife refuge for dotterel protection on the beach be taken, as the site suffers from visual clutter with too many signs presenting too much information.
  • A representative of the Whangamata Combined Sports Club asked for Council support to expand.
  • The Whangamata Golf Club said it was an important visitor destination for the town, but running costs have outstripped revenue from memberships and other sources. Any Council help would be appreciated.
  • The Whangamata Bowling Club is putting in new all-weather greens and membership is rising.
  • The Whangamata Rugby Club would like Council to maintain the grounds better, as not just rugby, but cricket, netball and soccer also use the grounds.
  • A representative of Wellness Whangamata spoke in support of the organisations community board grant application. The new organisation is devoted to helping those experiencing depression or at risk of suicide.

In the meeting:

The full meeting agenda is here.

The Board approved a grant to the Whangamata RSA from Natural and Cultural Heritage Fund of $6,100 for the installation of “Poppy Place” street signs to recognise streets in Whangamata that have historic military links.

The Board was updated on the 2020/21 work programme for Whangamata. The highlights are:

• Beach erosion: our Council’s new coastal scientist is working with our Parks and Reserves team to monitor storm erosion. Some older structures such as handrails and decking have been removed. These will be upgraded and made safe.

• Beverley Hills Water Treatment Plant. The plant is to be upgraded as part of our Drinking Water Standards programme. The building consent application has been approved and construction is due to start this month.

• Wentworth Valley Road seal extension. A Council project manager has been appointed to oversee the final stage of the work to be completed once the weather improves.

• The flying fox at Island View Reserve playground has been replaced after it was stolen earlier this year.

It was recommended to Council that the revised Whangamata Community Plan be adopted following further engagement with the community. Thirty-seven submissions were received.

A commercial licence to operate a food truck at Island View Reserve (Sunday to Tuesday 10am – 9pm and Wednesday to Saturday 3pm-9pm) and Beach Road Reserve (Sunday to Tuesday 10am-9pm and Wednesday to Saturday 3pm-9pm year round) was granted to Gather and Roam.

2020 Community Service Awards

The Board supported a Council proposal to change the approach to the Community Service Awards, held every two years, from appointments being made at a district-level by Council, to being considered and awarded by Community Boards themselves. This means each Community Board will award two Community Service Awards.

The awards will be advertised by Friday, 21 August, and nominations will close at 4pm on Thursday, 1 October.

The Board will then consider the nominations for the Whangamata Community Board area at its November meeting.

Recipients will receive awards at the Council meeting on 8 December 2020.

