Closures Are In Place Following A Serious Crash In Hamilton - Willoughby Street, Whitiora, Hamilton
Thursday, 27 August 2020, 5:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services were called to a report of a crash on
Willoughby Street, in Whitiora, Hamilton about 6:40pm,
Wednesday, 26 August.
A car has hit a pedestrian, who
has been seriously injured.
Diversions are being put
in place and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
