Closures Are In Place Following A Serious Crash In Hamilton - Willoughby Street, Whitiora, Hamilton

Emergency services were called to a report of a crash on Willoughby Street, in Whitiora, Hamilton about 6:40pm, Wednesday, 26 August.

A car has hit a pedestrian, who has been seriously injured.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

