Have Fun, Stay Safe This Weekend

Friday, 9 October 2020, 11:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Auckland, let’s make it home safely this weekend.

That’s the message from Auckland Police as the country’s largest city heads into its first weekend of reduced restrictions on bars and nightclubs since August.

Inspector Joe Tipene, Auckland City Police, says Police are increasing its presence this weekend.

“We will be visible in the city to ensure the safety of all and to respond to any calls for service.

“In the weeks following the first round of restrictions Police were incredibly disappointed by the level of alcohol-fuelled violence and disorder on display in the city.

“Our calls for service around these sorts of incidents increased by around 20 per cent last time the city moved to Alert level 1."

Inspector Tipene says Police would like to see Aucklanders turn that around this time.

“Some of the incidents Police responded to last time around included serious assaults and many were fuelled by excessive alcohol consumption.

“We want everyone to have a good time, but we ask that everyone checks their own behaviour and those in their group.”

It’s important to keep an eye out for your friends while out drinking.

“If someone in the group has peaked early, it’s probably time for them to go home.

Make sure they get home safely,” says Inspector Tipene.

“Have a plan to get home at the end of the night and if you’re going to drink don’t even think about driving.”

Police will continue to work with its partners, including bar owners, to ensure there are good measures in place to move people out of venues come closing time.
 

