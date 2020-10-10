Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

United Families 4 Justice Plan Protests On Monday

Saturday, 10 October 2020, 8:24 am
Press Release: Families 4 Justice

Protests across New Zealand, outside Oranga Tamariki offices commence on Monday the 12th October 2020, calling for the resignation of its C.E.O Grainne Moss and Management Team along with immediate closures of Oranga Tamariki Offices and a complete re-structuring with emphasis towards more inquisitorial and mediation based alternatives.

Oranga Tamariki have had a number of damning reports from the Child Commissioner, Ombudsman and Whanau Ora, strengthened by stories from the Waitangi Tribunal and testimonies given during the ongoing Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historic Abuse in State Care, obtained over the last year.

Oranga Tamariki has shown itself to be a lawless, corrupt and tantamount to a criminal organisation where no-one is held to account for its ongoing abuse destroying families leaving a large number of disenfranchised and traumatized families in it's wake.

This is in breach of the International Human Rights and allows the adversarial NZ Family Courts to rubber stamp and protect this criminal organisation which has been an intergenerational failure for New Zealanders.

The protesters and victims are fed up with the ignorance of their ministerial representatives under National, Labour, NZ First and others over the decades of systemic abuse, who have by their in-actions, allowed this criminal activity at the expense of it's citizenry and funded by it's taxpayers.

Oranga Tamariki has, and continues to date, to cause more damage than any good. The leaders of both National and Labour need to face the reality of the complete waste of tax payer money, often targeting those in poverty or that are poorly represented by counsel funded by legal aid.

Daily, the Family Court (secret court), by rubber stamping orders, shows judges who are not following the law and who support the criminal activities of these social workers that do not listen to the victims.

"The state is not a good parent." - Ann Tolley

New Zealand is not a safe place for children or protective parents.

Our aim is not to be a large en-mass protest in one location, as this epidemic of abuse is widespread all over NZ, it is to bring awareness to all New Zealanders, and empower all across the nation to exercise their freedoms and democratic right to protest, before that too, is taken. (refer to - Brooker v NZ Police 2007 - Supreme Court of Appeal.)

