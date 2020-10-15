Serious Crash, Ohaupo Road - Waikato

Police are at the scene of a two car crash on State Highway 3 (Ohaupo Road) Rukuhia.

Emergency services were alerted at around 3:09pm.

One person is reported to be seriously injured and two others are said to have moderate injuries.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at State Highway 3 and Airport Road and State Highway 3 and Raynes Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

© Scoop Media

