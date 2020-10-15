Serious Crash, Ohaupo Road - Waikato
Thursday, 15 October 2020, 3:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a two car crash on State
Highway 3 (Ohaupo Road) Rukuhia.
Emergency services
were alerted at around 3:09pm.
One person is reported
to be seriously injured and two others are said to have
moderate injuries.
The road is closed and diversions
are in place at State Highway 3 and Airport Road and State
Highway 3 and Raynes Road.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the
area.
