Serious Crash, Paerata - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 17 October 2020, 5:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at
the intersection of Heights Road and Beatty Road, Paerata,
involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian
was transported to hospital in a serious
condition.
The intersection will be closed while the
Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.
Motorists
should avoid the area, if
possible.
