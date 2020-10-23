Open Days Strengthen Community Connectedness

Following the success of the Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre’s inaugural open day on 6 October which saw more than 100 locals visit the Centre, a further open day is planned for Tuesday 3 November, from 11am to 2pm.

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Connected Communities Manager, Tania Parata, says the Centre is fast becoming a community hub with both Volunteer Kāpiti and Kāpiti Community Foodbank co-locating at the Centre, alongside regular bookings from other community groups and service providers.

“The Centre is focused on bringing Kāpiti’s not-for-profit community sector together with the aim of establishing a vibrant place where people can access information and services.

“Supporting our communities to thrive is also a key area of focus for the Community Centre and over the next few months we’ll be delivering a range of programmes that focus on food security, wellbeing and building community resilience.”

Ms Parata says the community open days provide an opportunity for people to come together and learn more about the diverse array of community organisations operating on the Kāpiti Coast and the services they provide.

“The Community Centre is very fortunate to have the support of community and volunteer groups and at our next open day on Tuesday 3 November ARISE Care, Hora Te Pai, and the Kāpiti Women’s Centre will be there to help us welcome people through the doors. We’ll also have free kai, workshops and health checks on offer,” said Ms Parata.

Councillor Jackie Elliott was one of a group of Kāpiti volunteers who offered free workshops on the inaugural open day, demonstrating how to cook healthy food on a budget.

“COVID-19 has really brought home the important role our community and volunteer groups play in supporting those in need. The Te Newhanga Community Centre is a valued community asset and it’s fantastic to see Kāpiti community and volunteer groups connecting in this space,” Councillor Elliott said.

The Te Newhanga Kāpiti Community Centre is located at 15 Ngahina St, Paraparaumu. The Community Centre operates all year-round and rooms are available for hire to community organisations and groups. Bookings can be made by calling (04) 902 3240.

The Kāpiti Community Foodbank, located at the rear of the Community Centre, is open between 10am-12pm Monday to Friday. Volunteer Kāpiti, which operates out of the Community Centre, is open 9.30am-2pm Monday to Thursday.

© Scoop Media

