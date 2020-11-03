Arrest Made In Relation To Vehicle Break-ins, Cromwell

Police investigating car break-ins in the Cromwell area recently have made an arrest.

Incidents recently had been reported in the Cromwell Gorge and Bannockburn Road areas.

In relation to these incidents a 44-year-old man has been charged with a number of counts of theft from a vehicle.

He was also charged in relation to three burglaries - one in Oamaru, and two in Central Otago.

Police expect that further charges in relation to other vehicle break-ins across the Central Otago region are likely.

Detective Sergeant Derek Shaw of Central Otago CIB says he is pleased an arrest has been made.

“We know incidents of this type are upsetting and frustrating for victims, and we are glad to have been able to put someone before the courts to be held accountable.

“Police would like to thank those members of the public who called and provided information following our appeal last week.”

The man appeared in court today and is due to reappear in Alexandra District Court on 3 November.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not be commenting further.

© Scoop Media

