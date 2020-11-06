Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Testing Continues To Be Available For Cantabrians

Friday, 6 November 2020, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

Cantabrians are being reminded of the COVID-19 testing options available to them if they want to be tested this weekend.

Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available at general practices and urgent care facilities in Canterbury and at three Community-Based Assessment Centres (CBACs):

Community based testing clinical leader Dr Hannah Gordon says anyone who is concerned about the recently reported positive cases in Christchurch or thinks they may have been a contact of a case is welcome to attend.

“No appointment is necessary and testing is free for everyone. You do not need a referral to attend a testing centre and you can drive-up or walk-in,” says Dr Gordon.

Please be aware though that if it’s busy you may have to wait for your test. Please arrive at least half an hour before the facility closes.

Check with your general practice if testing is available outside of Monday to Friday.

It’s important to note that Canterbury remains at Alert Level 1 and both of the cases announced this week work in a Managed Isolation Facility.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • A new or worsening cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Fever
  • Temporary loss of smell
  • Difficulty breathing

If you or someone in your whānau have any of these symptoms, please call your own general practice team or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice – they will explain what to do.

It’s important to continue following the Ministry of Health’s advice:

  • Stay home if you’re sick
  • Practice good cough, sneeze and hand hygiene
  • Download and use the COVID-19 Tracer app

For more information: call Healthline: 0800 358 5453 (a free, 24/7 service with interpreters available). You can also visit www.covid19.govt.nz.

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
