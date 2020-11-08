Crash- State Highway 2, Kaitoke - Wellington

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Initial indications are that one person has moderate injuries.

The collision was reported to Police at about 12.10pm.

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash on SH2, Kaitoke (between Kaitoke Loop Road and Gilbert Road).





US Election: Biden Wins

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the US Presidential election.

“The relationship between our two countries is strong, and I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Biden Administration,” Jacinda Ardern said.

"As Vice President, Joe Biden was a close friend of New Zealand and visited here in 2016, the most senior US politician to do so since President Bill Clinton attended APEC in 1999.


