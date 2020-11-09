Serious Crash On Tekapo-Twizel Road - Canterbury

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Tekapo-Twizel Road (State Highway 8) in Mackenzie District.

The crash involving a car and a tree was reported around 6.50pm.

Initial reports indicate one person has sustained serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible or expect delays.

