Further Update: Arrest Made After Tauranga Police Appeal For Information

13 November

Police can confirm an arrest has been made following an incident yesterday where a Tauranga road worker was seriously injured.

A 27-year-old male is due to appear on 19 November in the Tauranga District Court on a charge of wounding with reckless disregard for the safety of others.

Police would like to thank the public for providing the information which led to this arrest.

