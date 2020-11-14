Further Update: Arrest Made After Tauranga Police Appeal For Information
Saturday, 14 November 2020, 6:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
13 November
Police can confirm an
arrest has been made following an incident yesterday where a
Tauranga road worker was seriously injured.
A
27-year-old male is due to appear on 19 November in the
Tauranga District Court on a charge of wounding with
reckless disregard for the safety of others.
Police
would like to thank the public for providing the information
which led to this
arrest.
