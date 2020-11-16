State Highway 35, Te Araroa - Three Confirmed Dead
Monday, 16 November 2020, 9:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm three people have died following the
single vehicle crash on State Highway 35, Te
Araroa.
Sadly, all occupants of the vehicle died at
the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the
crash is underway.
The road remains closed while
Police examine the scene.
We thank motorists in
advance for their patience.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the area or follow the direction of emergency service
staff at the
scene.
