State Highway 35, Te Araroa - Three Confirmed Dead

Police can confirm three people have died following the single vehicle crash on State Highway 35, Te Araroa.

Sadly, all occupants of the vehicle died at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

The road remains closed while Police examine the scene.

We thank motorists in advance for their patience.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or follow the direction of emergency service staff at the scene.

