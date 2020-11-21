Lewis Pass Road Closures This Morning - Tasman
Saturday, 21 November 2020, 8:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Lewis Pass Road will be blocked periodically
throughout the morning while emergency services respond to a
truck crash.
Police received a report of the single
vehicle crash near the summit of the road around
6:45am.
The driver sustained moderate
injuries.
The road will be periodically blocked while
work is undertaken to retrieve the truck.
There are no
diversions available and motorists are advised to expect
delays.
But first, a Covid-19 vaccine update. Early results from stage three trials on at least two Covid-19 vaccine contenders have been highly positive, at 90% plus levels of effectiveness. Both vaccines come with fish-hooks, though. Reportedly, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine requires two shots to be effective, has not been trialled on older people, and needs to be stored at very low (minus 70 degree Celsius) temperatures. This would create obvious problems in maintaining a “cold chain” throughout the transport, distribution and administering of the vaccine... More>>