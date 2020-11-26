Online Threat Incident, Wellington
Thursday, 26 November 2020, 3:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police would like to thank the community for their
assistance and understanding during a threat incident in
Wellington earlier today.
Two young people are being
spoken with in relation to the threat, which had been posted
on social media and was reported to Police this
morning.
The threat made reference to Wellington High
School, which was placed into partial lockdown for around
one hour as a precaution while the incident was dealt
with.
Enquiries into the matter are continuing,
however Police would like to confirm that at this time there
is no information to suggest any particular group was a
specific target.
We ask anyone with information that
can help the Police enquiries to contact 105, quoting file
number 201126/3921.
Police would like to thank
Wellington High School and the wider community for their
cooperation while the threat incident was dealt
with.
We know this incident has been worrying and we
urge anyone with concerns about their safety or the safety
of others to speak to Police immediately to report
i
