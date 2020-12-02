Picton To Blenheim Trial Bus Service Extended; Blenheim East Commuter Service Cut

The Picton to Blenheim bus service, which operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9am to 2pm, is proving popular, used by an average of 240 passengers a month.

The trial service was introduced in August 2019 and was due to come to an end in February 2021, but will now be extended to June 2021.

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor said its good news for Picton and Waikawa residents.

“The Picton to Blenheim trial service is already popular so it’s great to be able to extend it by four months. I encourage more people to get on board and give it a go.”

“There is a change in bus stops – the bus will now stop at the Picton i-SITE but no longer stop at Grovetown and Tuamarina because of low patronage there,” she said.

The story is different for the trial East commuter service in Blenheim, said the Council’s Sustainable Transport Manager Braden Prideaux.

“Due to low use the Blenheim East commuter bus service has been suspended, with its last day of service scheduled for this Friday 4 December.

“The timing of launching our new trial bus services in February meant COVID-19 had an impact on some services. During lockdown the commuter bus services had to be suspended.”

“The Council’s other trial bus services - Renwick to Blenheim return and the Blenheim West commuter service - will continue to operate under the trial until June 2021.”

The Blenheim West commuter route runs early mornings and late afternoons along Maxwell Road, Taylor Pass Road, Forest Park Drive, Hillcrest Avenue, Wither Road and Howick Road.

The Blenheim to Renwick service operates from Monday to Saturday, and runs four daily circuits on weekdays: one early morning, one mid-morning, one mid-afternoon and one early-evening. It also runs two circuits on a Saturday: one mid-morning and one mid-afternoon.

Bus timetables are available at https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/blenheim-bus-services

© Scoop Media

