Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$290m Northern Motorway Opens

Friday, 4 December 2020, 4:59 pm
Press Release: InfraNews

30 November

The 10-kilometre long Christchurch Northern Corridor will partially open today ahead of its full opening in mid December

From Monday 30 November to Friday 11 December one traffic lane in each direction will be open. Northbound traffic can choose the Northern Corridor as an option between 7am and 4pm. Southbound traffic can be on the Northern Corridor between 10am and 6pm.

The early opening is to help bed in the chip seal surface. Due to the loose gravel, a temporary 50km/h speed limit will be in place. Depending on the road condition, this may be increased to 70km/h. The lanes will shift during the day so that the traffic beds in all four lanes.

On Saturday 12 December, between 2 and 6pm, Waka Kotahi are planning an open day where people will be able to walk or cycle on the motorway.

After the open day, the motorway will be closed to allow the finishing touches. All four lanes of the motorway and the adjoining shared path will open on Thursday 17 December.

The Christchurch Northern Corridor extends the Northern Motorway through to QEII Drive and Cranford Street and is designed to make travel times in and out of Christchurch shorter.

The project includes:

  • The addition of a third north and southbound lane on the Waimakariri Motorway Bridge and a clip-on cycle path.
  • A new four-lane motorway starting just south of the Waimakariri River to connect with QEII Drive near Winters Road and then continue through Cranford Basin to link with Cranford Street
  • An upgrade of QEII Drive to four lanes between Main North Road and Innes Road.
  • An upgrade of Cranford Street to four lanes to Innes Road and an improved Cranford/Innes intersection.
  • Off-road pedestrian and cycle facilities linking to existing and new cycle facilities in the area.

The Northern Corridor is the first alliance contract of this size in the South Island. It is an alliance between the NZ Transport Agency, Christchurch City Council, Fulton Hogan, Aurecon and Jacobs.

The project brings many benefits to the Christchurch and Canterbury community by unlocking space to provide safe solutions for all travel modes. The Northern Corridor includes options for cyclists, pedestrians, private vehicles and freight, and allows for improved public transport routes and infrastructure. It will make travel times in and out of Christchurch more reliable via all main routes – the Northern Corridor, Main North Road, Marshland Road and the Western Belfast Bypass (SH1).

This new motorway and its connections will be built to high modern safety standards and will move heavy traffic off suburban roads making them safer, encouraging walking, cycling and the use of public transport – especially through Redwood and Belfast. Improved efficiency of freight in and out of Christchurch and Lyttelton Port, and better access to the industrial growth area in Belfast is also expected.

The Christchurch Northern Corridor will also unlock future transport solutions the community wants; options for cyclists, pedestrians, private vehicles, freight and public transport. It is critical to supporting the continued growth of Christchurch as a liveable and accessible city, a business centre, the export hub for the South Island’s economy, and to improving journey times for commuters. Many of these commuters have rebuilt their homes in North Canterbury following the earthquakes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from InfraNews on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Why We’re Not Getting An Inquiry Into The White Island Disaster

The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>

 

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Carbon Neutral Policy: Gov Declares Climate Emergency

The Government has launched a major new initiative to combat climate change that will require the public sector to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. More>>

ALSO:

Pill Testing: Govt Moves On Drug Checking To Keep Young New Zealanders Safer This Summer

The Government will pass time limited legislation to give legal certainty to drug checking services, so they can carry out their work to keep New Zealanders safer this summer at festivals without fear of prosecution, Health Minister Andrew Little ... More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 