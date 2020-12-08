Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

St Stephens Site Is Closed

Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 6:36 am
Press Release: St Stephens Ponsonby

Fire Safety New Zealand and the Police have investigations ongoing into the cause of the blaze at the Ponsonby Church yesterday.

The church Nave has been heavily impacted by recent fire, and the building needs extensive repair.

Church Minister Rev. Grant Ridout says “Our priority is the safety of the St Stephen’s community and the public. We are working tirelessly in conjunction with engineers and safety specialists to put in the necessary precautions, as well as removing residual debris to keep everyone safe.”

“We are overwhelmed by the support of the wider community. Messages and little acts of kindness have come thick and fast. Thank you so much.”

“Many people grieve the loss of the stunning heritage building we normally meet in. With the support of the wider community, we will restore it to something everyone can be proud of.

“We the church are more than our building, we continue to gather in community and to worship together on Sundays at 10am as we’ve always done. We’re also planning a gathering on Christmas Eve in our hall. The public are very welcome to all services, as always.”

“The closure will not change our commitment to the local area and in fact our Pātaka Kai (Community Pantry), hospitality space and Community garden will be back up and running before long. We will continue to serve our wider community and to be a place of refuge for people from all walks of life.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from St Stephens Ponsonby on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Why We’re Not Getting An Inquiry Into The White Island Disaster

The Ardern government has made an art form out of reviews and inquiries- when to hold them, when to fold them, and when to shelve the findings, virtually untouched. Among other things, the WorkSafe criminal proceedings into the Whakaari /White Island disaster look like the outcome of a conscious political strategy. The government is choosing this route instead holding a proper inquiry, because it can conveniently narrow the focus only to (a) the events prior to the eruption and (b) solely to possible violations of our labour laws... More>>

 

Christchurch Terror Attack Inquiry: Jacinda Ardern Vows Accountability

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has explained the accountability she expects after the report's findings are released tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Receives Interim Report From The Royal Commission Of Inquiry Into Historical Abuse

Hon Jan Tinetti Minister For Internal Affairs Government receives interim report from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse The Government has received an interim report from the Royal Commission into Historical Abuse in State Care and ... More>>

ALSO:

UN SDG: A Greener, Cleaner, Brighter Future

'The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news – from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.' - UN Secretary-General António Guterres ... More>>

ALSO:

Whakaari: Future Of White Island Tourism Debated

'Explore an active volcano!' the brochures advertising trips to Whakaari / White Island said - but should tourists have been allowed there in the first place, and should they be allowed back? More>>

ALSO:

Tax: Government Fulfils Election Undertaking On New Top Tax Rate

The Government will today keep its election promise to put in place a new top tax rate of 39 per cent on income earned over $180,000. More>>

ALSO:

Media: Stuff Holds Itself Accountable For Wrongs To Māori

Stuff has today published the results of an investigation into itself, and issued a public apology, for the way the media organisation has portrayed Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, from its first editions to now. Tā Mātou Pono | More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 