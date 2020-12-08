Name Release, Otoko Crash

Police can now name the man killed in a crash on State Highway 2 (Matawai Road), Otoko on 5 December.

He was Robert Rakai Roa Rare, aged 48, from Kaiti, Gisborne.

Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

