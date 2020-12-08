Name Release, Otoko Crash
Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 9:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man killed in a crash on State
Highway 2 (Matawai Road), Otoko on 5 December.
He was
Robert Rakai Roa Rare, aged 48, from Kaiti,
Gisborne.
Our thoughts are with his whānau and loved
ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
ongoing.
