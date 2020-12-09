Water Death - Western Bay Of Plenty Lower Kaimai

At around 12:20pm today, Police received reports that a person who was swimming needed medical attention at McLaren Falls, Soldiers Road, Lower Kaimai area.

Emergency services attended and the person was recovered from the water.

Sadly attempts to revive the person were unsuccessful and they have died at the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

