Water Death - Western Bay Of Plenty Lower Kaimai
Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 3:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At around 12:20pm today, Police received reports that a
person who was swimming needed medical attention at McLaren
Falls, Soldiers Road, Lower Kaimai area.
Emergency
services attended and the person was recovered from the
water.
Sadly attempts to revive the person were
unsuccessful and they have died at the scene.
The
death will be referred to the
Coroner.
