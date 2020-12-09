Slip Blocking SH3 At Uruti - Central

SH 3 (Mokau Road) is currently blocked near the intersection with Uruti Road due to a slip.

The slip occurred around 2:30pm and both lanes of SH 3 are currently blocked.

A car was caught by the slip but thankfully the occupants were unhurt.

There are no detours available so motorists are advised to hold off on travel at this time, or expect delays.

