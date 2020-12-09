Slip Blocking SH3 At Uruti - Central
Wednesday, 9 December 2020, 3:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH 3 (Mokau Road) is currently blocked near the
intersection with Uruti Road due to a slip.
The slip
occurred around 2:30pm and both lanes of SH 3 are currently
blocked.
A car was caught by the slip but thankfully
the occupants were unhurt.
There are no detours
available so motorists are advised to hold off on travel at
this time, or expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more