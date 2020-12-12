Scrub Fire - Port Hills, Christchurch

11 December

Police is assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand with the response to a large scrub fire in Port Hills above Hillsborough, Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the area shortly after 11pm Friday night.

A number of properties on Avoca Valley Road and Port Hills Road have been evacuated.

Further evacuations are likely and Police advises anyone who is concerned or feels unsafe to self-evacuate.

Road closures are in place at the intersection of Curries Road and State Highway 76 and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

