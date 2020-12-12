Hillsborough Vegetation Fire - Update Two

Fire and Emergency is continuing to work on a scrub fire in the Port Hills suburb of Hillsborough.

Estimations are that the fire has burnt through around 15 hectares, since we were first called at about 11.10pm last night.

Area Commander Dave Stackhouse says at the height of the fire 15 appliances and crews were deployed to combat the fire.

"The 50 firefighters on the ground are focusing on protecting structures along Port Hills Road and were working hard to stop the fire from spreading further up the hill.

"There have been partial evacuations along Avoca Valley Road and working alongside Police, we have been liaising with affected residents in the area.

Area Commander Stackhouse says they will get a good understanding of the fire after first light.

"We will bring in two helicopters to conduct an aerial survey the fire and assist with ground crews with firefighting and containment," he says.

One structure, a small cabin has been lost.

© Scoop Media

