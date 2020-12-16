Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

KiwiHarvest Expands Food Relief Network To Support Communities In Otago Impacted By COVID-19.

Wednesday, 16 December 2020, 11:10 am
Press Release: 3M New Zealand

New Zealand’s largest dedicated food rescue organisation is expanding its service network across the Otago region in response to an increase in demand for food relief services in recent months (as much as 200% increase in some areas). KiwiHarvest sees this increase as an indicator of the pressure put on Otago residents facing one of the largest declines in international visitors in decades, with tourism spending down 15%.

The boost to the food rescue and redistribution network is supported by a $50,000 grant provided by science-based technology company 3M, providing the equivalent of an estimated 190,000 meals to individuals and families over the next 12 months as the tourism industry copes with the global impacts of COVID-19.

Gavin Findlay, CEO of KiwiHarvest, highlights the importance of investment in the hard-hit region, as reducing food insecurity will allow frontline agencies to concentrate on other critical issues. “Food insecurity is a direct result of a number of factors affecting individuals, families or communities. At present, the economic impact on the low- to middle-income earners in these communities has been significant. Additional support from companies operating in New Zealand, such as 3M, is vital and gratefully received.”

The grant will support the addition of a KiwiHarvest truck and driver to service the Otago region, including Queenstown and Dunedin. It will also enable the incorporation of the Wanaka and Cromwell area, further expanding the reach to those in need as well as the opportunity for farmers with excess crops to participate in the food rescue program and help avoid food spoilage.

“In the Queenstown region, our plan is to bring services to the wider area such as Wanaka and Cromwell and increase our overall throughput by 400%,” said Findlay. “In Dunedin, we’d also like to achieve an aggressive goal of 200% increase in food throughput and envelop the Gore and Invercargill communities so we can be present in times of demand.”

In Queenstown, the expansion will also see an increase in administration, sorting and packing employees. In Dunedin, an investment in material handling equipment and storage facilities will provide the ability for KiwiHarvest to achieve their throughput goal.

The generous grant from 3M aligns with the organisation’s commitment to improving lives through innovation and action. Chris LeBlanc, Managing Director of 3M Australia and New Zealand says “It’s important that 3M holds true to its core values during this pandemic by supporting our communities and improving lives. Throughout this global crisis, we will continue to look for ways to help in the fight against COVID-19. We hope our contribution will make a difference to the communities affected in these hard-hit regions.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 3M New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Timid Uses (so Far) Of The Power That Voters Have Given It

Long on aims, short on delivery. Greta Thunberg is not the only person who feels that the Ardern government is better at aspirations than achievement. Once upon a time, Jacinda Ardern may have called climate change “this generation’s nuclear free moment” but…during the same fortnight that New Zealand declared a climate emergency, this country was not awarded a speaking slot and did not take an active role in a major UN climate change virtual conference, apparently because we didn’t have any ambitious new proposals to bring to the table... More>>

 

Government: Joint PM Statement - Next Steps Towards Quarantine-Free Travel Between The Cook Islands And New Zealand

The Prime Minister of New Zealand Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands. Mark Brown have agreed an ‘Arrangement to Facilitate Quarantine-Free Travel between the Cook Islands and New Zealand’. Both Prime Ministers and their ... More>>

ALSO:

National: $333,000 Bill To Settle Speaker’s Legal Battle

National has lost confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard following revelations that more than $330,000 of taxpayers’ money was spent on settling the legal dispute he created by falsely accusing a former Parliamentary employee of rape. The Speaker ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Queensland Opens Borders To New Zealand

Queensland is opening its borders to travellers from New Zealand from 1am tomorrow. More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

RNZ: NZ Watching Deployment, Data Of Pfizer Vaccine In UK - Bloomfield

New Zealand officials are keeping a close eye on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine rollout in the UK before a vaccinations campaign is launched here. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 