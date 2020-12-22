Rangitāne O Wairarapa Is With Wairarapa Community Calling For Due Diligence In Wakamoekau Community Water Storage Scheme
Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 4:54 pm
Press Release: Rangitane o Wairarapa
Wairarapa iwi Rangitāne o Wairarapa stand with the
Wairarapa Community and welcome their peaceful protests at
Greater Wellington Regional Council Masterton today. We
share their concerns around the environmental, cultural and
economic impacts of this project, and we stand with them in
calling for a better process from Wairarapa Water
Limited.
