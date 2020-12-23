Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Vehicles Impounded, Drivers Prosecuted Following Gang Procession

Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Eight people are facing court action and 7 vehicles have been impounded to date as Waitemata Police continue to investigate dangerous driving behaviour following a gang procession last month.

The investigation followed dozens of complaints of reckless and dangerous driving behaviour from members of the public, which related to a very large gang funeral procession involving more than 100 motorcycles and 150 vehicles across the North Shore on 7th November, 2020.

The complaints included vehicles being driven on the wrong side of the road, intersections being blocked, passengers sitting outside vehicle windows, dangerous overtaking, motorcyclists not wearing helmets and sustained loss of traction in close proximity to pedestrians.

Almost 300 infringement notices have been issued to drivers involved in this type of dangerous driving.

Police have continued our enquiries to identify the individuals involved in serious driving offences, including reviewing footage of this activity.

Sixteen vehicles have been identified as being involved in serious driving offences.

Police have now located and impounded 7 of these vehicles.

Eight drivers have been prosecuted and are appearing in court in relation to driving offences.

Inspector Simon Walker, Waitemata East Acting Area Commander, says Police will continue investigations to locate and impound the outstanding vehicles and identify and prosecute the drivers involved.

“Many of the drivers in this procession presented a very real risk not only to their own safety and their passengers, but also to other road users and our wider community.

This type of behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated by Police and our community.”

