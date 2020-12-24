Police Investigating Wattle Downs Incident

Attribute to Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau CIB:

Police are investigating an incident in Wattle Downs late yesterday evening where a man was seriously injured.

The victim was assaulted on Glenross Drive at around 10.20pm.

It is believed that more than one offender has been involved.

The victim has received critical injuries as a result of the attack and has undergone surgery at Middlemore Hospital.

Police are making enquiries to establish the motive and identify the offenders and are urging anyone who witnessed this incident or has information which may assist the investigation to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

