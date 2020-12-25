Update On Glen Innes Death

Police can confirm the death of a woman yesterday in Glen Innes is not being treated as suspicious.

The 37-year-old Glen Innes woman was located deceased on a walkway near the Glen Innes Train Station.

Her death has been referred to the Coroner and her family have requested privacy at this difficult time.

The walkway has now re-opened to the public.

--- Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong

