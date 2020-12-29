Serious Crash, SH25, Kuaotunu - Waikato

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious motorcyclist vs car crash on SH25, Kuaotunu, Coromandel.

Police were alerted to the crash near the School of Miners Lane at around 2:40pm.

One person is critically injured.

A helicopter has been dispatched.

The Serious Crash Unit has been dispatched.

The road is closed and could be for sometime.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

