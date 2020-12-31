Serious crash - Russley Road, Christchurch - Canterbury

30 December

Police are in attendance at a serious single-vehicle crash on Russley Road, Harewood, in Christchurch.

It was reported about 10.45pm.

Initial indications are that multiple people have sustained serious injuries.

The road is blocked and is likely to be closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

