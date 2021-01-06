SH2 Reopen At Waihi - Waikato

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the road was blocked.

Gordon Campbell: On The Senate Races In Georgia

Hi and happy New Year.

Currently, the Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate, the upper chamber of US Congress. If the Democrats can manage to win both the Senate races in Georgia tomorrow (NZ time) then vice -President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote on any legislation coming down the pike over the next four years.

Anything less, and President Joe Biden will have to go cap in hand to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and negotiate every aspect of his legislative agenda.... More>>

