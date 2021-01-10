Crash Blocks SH 2, Tahawai, Western Bay Of Plenty - Bay Of Plenty

State Highway 2 near Tahawai in Western Bay of Plenty is blocked following a crash.

The crash, involving two cars, occurred just after 6pm near the intersection with Woodland Road.

Two people are reportedly seriously injured and a helicopter has been dispatched to the scene.

Motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff.

