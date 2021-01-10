Crash Blocks SH 2, Tahawai, Western Bay Of Plenty - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 10 January 2021, 6:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 near Tahawai in Western Bay of Plenty is
blocked following a crash.
The crash, involving two
cars, occurred just after 6pm near the intersection with
Woodland Road.
Two people are reportedly seriously
injured and a helicopter has been dispatched to the
scene.
Motorists are asked to follow the directions of
emergency services
staff.
