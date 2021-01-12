Serious Crash, Horowhenua - Central
Tuesday, 12 January 2021, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH1 is closed following a motorcycle crash in
Horowhenua.
The crash occurred just south of Ohau,
near Parakawau Road, about 12.45pm.
The motorcyclist
has been seriously injured.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the area at this
time.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Excessive Secrecy Surrounding Cyber Hacks, And Some Lost Soul Legends
Well, apart from the who, why and how of it, the recent hack of the Reserve Bank’s computer security defences seems crystal clear. It happened.
It happened about five months or so after the computer systems at the New Zealand Stock Exchange and several major corporates and state agencies were also penetrated. Also by persons unknown, and for reasons unclear.
It would seem that this country’s cyber systems are coming under periodic attack by individuals or by foreign governments- or by both - but we don’t seem to know (or aren’t being told) for what ends, and without any revelations about what (if anything) has been lost in the course of these raids. More>>