Fire - Hunua Road, Papakura
Wednesday, 13 January 2021, 9:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire
at an industrial premise on Hunua Road, Papakura.
A
section of Hunua Road is currently closed between Boundary
Road and Settlement Road.
Diversions are in place and
Police is assisting with traffic management.
Local
residents in the Papakura area are being asked to stay
indoors due to the large amount of smoke in the
area.
