Fire - Hunua Road, Papakura

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a fire at an industrial premise on Hunua Road, Papakura.

A section of Hunua Road is currently closed between Boundary Road and Settlement Road.

Diversions are in place and Police is assisting with traffic management.

Local residents in the Papakura area are being asked to stay indoors due to the large amount of smoke in the area.

