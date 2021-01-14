Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Renwick Watermain Replacement Works Continue

Thursday, 14 January 2021, 10:55 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A project to extend the life of Renwick’s watermain by 100 years is continuing with work getting underway again on 25 January.

This continues an infrastructure upgrade which started in 2019 to replace old pipelines with new PVC pipe in the township.

The latest works are worth $724,000 and the contract was awarded to Crafar Crouch Construction. They will replace 850m of old watermain along the northern side of State Highway 6 (SH6) between Pak Lims Road and Uxbridge Street, and 150m along the eastern side of Brook Street, north of the highway.

Work begins with the section between Uxbridge Street and Alma Street. As sections are finished, the contractors will progress to the east with completion scheduled for the end of May.

Councillor Cynthia Brooks, who also happens to be a Renwick resident along the stretch of road, said this work would significantly extend the life of the Renwick watermain. “It is a replacement of infrastructure which will ensure the integrity of the whole system.”

“Such is the nature of these projects, there will be noise with heavy machinery and trucks but the contractors will do their best to keep this to a minimum,” she said.

Some access to properties off SH6 will be restricted when the pipeline is laid but residents will be advised of this, as well as any short-term water disruptions. The route is designed to avoid existing services as much as possible and the work will typically be kept within the footpath area.

